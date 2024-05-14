In 2010, He Went Diving In An Underwater Cave In Florida And Was Never Seen Again Despite Extensive Search Efforts, Sparking Sinister Theories

In 2010, 30-year-old Ben McDaniel relocated to Santa Rosa, Florida, hoping to get away from his unhappy marriage and failed business endeavor.

So, he moved in with his parents, and the coastal locale was ideal for Ben – who enjoyed diving.

However, after Ben visited Vortex Spring and decided to dive into an underwater cave on August 18, 2010, he was never seen again.

Vortex Spring is located hours away from the tourist hotspots of Disney World and Orlando, but it is still a popular destination. It’s known for remaining a perfect 68 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, welcoming countless tourists who hope to camp, swim, and dive. The spring also has a 200-foot basin, which links to an underground cave system.

Despite the fact that Ben visited Vortex Spring often, though, he was never considered to be an experienced diver.

Nonetheless, on August 18, 2010, Ben visited the spring yet again – wearing a wet suit, fins, and a dive mask. But this time was unlike any other dive.

Two days later, on August 20, employees at the dive shop realized that Ben’s pickup truck had remained in the same parking spot for days. At that point, he was reported missing, and the spring was closed while authorities investigated his disappearance.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, investigators saw no signs of a struggle at Ben’s car. Additionally, all of his personal belongings had been left behind, including $1,000 in cash.

So, the search efforts then turned to the water – with police divers spending days scouring for Ben. At the same time, cadaver dogs recognized Ben’s scent both along the spring bank as well as in the water.

