Last Night, His Wife Said She Wants To Leave Him And That He Drove Her Into Another Man’s Arms, But Then She Changed Her Mind

Yesterday at 2 p.m., this 33-year-old man’s 32-year-old wife was supposed to have left work. He called her around then to ask if she could pick up lettuce on her way home so he could make burgers for them, but he was surprised that his call went directly to voicemail.

He called his wife a few more times as time went by, but at 4 p.m., he still hadn’t heard from her, so he called her office.

The girl who picked up the phone informed him that his wife had gone home at 2, so he started to panic, thinking something terrible had happened to his wife.

Eventually, his wife returned his calls and apologized while claiming she had to stay late at the office.

He instantly called her out for lying to him before pointing out that she had lied to him about her whereabouts multiple times.

His wife admitted to him she’s unhappy and wanted to rehash the last biggest fight they had gotten into, which ended with him researching some therapists they could see together.

But anyway, his wife mentioned on their call that she had already done everything to make their marriage work and that she’s exhausted.

“We go back and forth about how we are both trying our hardest,” he explained. “Things got silent for a bit, and I asked her if there was someone else.”

“She didn’t want to admit it at first, but then she finally told me that, yes, there is someone else. This broke my heart. I kept asking what I can do to fix this to keep this relationship and if there was a path forward for us. She seemed to have already made up her mind.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.