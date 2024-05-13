Long Skirts Make For Great Statement Pieces, So Here’s How To Style Them With Your Wardrobe This Summer

Now that springtime is here, and we’re about to transition into our summer wardrobes, many of us are busting out our favorite skirts.

This is the perfect time of year to wear all kinds of skirts and let them become a statement piece for our outfits.

While a lot of fashionistas are embracing and talking about mini and short skirts, likely due to Y2K trends and ‘tenniscore’ filling our social media feeds, there’s still a lot of fun to be had with long skirts.

If you have some pretty long or maxi skirts that have been waiting to see the light of day, here are some ways you can style them into your daily outfits.

With a form-fitting bodysuit

If you’re tired of wearing your favorite body suits with jeans and shorts, try pairing them with a long skirt.

When you combine a bodysuit and a long skirt that complement each other in color and material, it’s almost like designing your own maxi dress. Add a pair of comfortable sandals, and you’ve got a simple yet effective spring outfit.

With a t-shirt and boots

When people think of long skirts, they often think of extra feminine and delicate outfits. However, long skirts can certainly be dressed down and worn with things you’d usually wear with a pair of jeans.

