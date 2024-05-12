Researchers Recently Unearthed The Remains Of A 3,500-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Fortified Retreat That Belonged To A Pharaoh

The remains of an ancient Egyptian fortified retreat belonging to a pharaoh were recently unearthed at the archaeological site of Tel Hebwa, which is located in the northern region of the Sinai Peninsula.

The 3,500-year-old mud-brick structure dates back to the reign of King Thutmose III, the sixth pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty during the New Kingdom period in ancient Egypt. He was sometimes called Thutmose the Great.

Officially, he ruled from 1479 B.C. until 1425 B.C., when he died at the age of 56. He was also thought of as one of the best military commanders in history.

Thanks to a series of successful conquests, he helped expand Egypt, transforming the kingdom into an empire.

According to the architectural layout and the absence of pottery fragments found inside, the building in Sinai was likely used as a royal rest house.

No pottery shards meant that pottery construction probably did not take place there, indicating that it wasn’t just an average domestic structure.

Researchers believe that the pharaoh himself may have even used the structure during his military campaigns to conquer more land toward the east. One of the routes that ancient Egyptian troops often took to reach the eastern region was through the Sinai desert.

The building is made up of two rectangular halls and several adjoining rooms. The main entrance is located on the north side. It is flanked by three limestone columns and leads to the first hall.

It appeared that there was once a wall surrounding the perimeter that served as a fortification. Archaeologists discovered a hieroglyphic inscription in the rest house that indicated it was from the time of Thutmose III.

