She Agreed To Lend Her Friend Her House For Their Wedding, But Then Her Friend Accused Her Of Sleeping With Their Fiancé And Asked For A Paternity Test On Her Daughter, So She Took Back The Offer

Have you ever had a friend accuse you of sneaking around with their partner behind their back? It’s a horrible thing to be accused of, and it usually happens if your friend is extremely insecure about something.

One woman who offered to host her friend’s wedding at her house recently rescinded the offer after her friend accused her of having a baby with her husband-to-be.

She and her good friend Sandra are in their early 30s and have known each other for over 20 years. She is married to her husband, Ian, and they have a young daughter together.

Sandra is engaged to a man named Andres, who was her friend before she introduced him to Sandra. She and Andres are from the same country, and he’s like a sibling to her.

She and Andres don’t only act like siblings but look like they could be. They have similar face shapes and eyes, and their hair even looks the same.

Sandra and Andres have been engaged for two years and are getting ready to tie the knot. She owns a beautiful property that can be used as a wedding venue, as the main house has ten bedrooms and there is plenty of land for a wedding.

Being a good friend, she told Sandra and Andres they could use her property for their wedding whenever they were ready. But then, things went downhill.

“Three months ago, Sandra became more reclusive [and] she wouldn’t answer my texts, and we didn’t meet up,” she said.

“Two weeks ago, she appeared at my door with Andres. They sat me down [with my] husband, and Sandra said she suspected that my daughter is actually Andres’ biological daughter and requested a paternity test for peace of mind. I was so shocked that I couldn’t say anything. My husband lost his temper and raised his voice, telling Sandra that she was being absolutely stupid.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.