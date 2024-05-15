She Called Her Boyfriend A Pathetic, Insecure Man-Child For Constantly Questioning If She’s Cheating

This young woman and her boyfriend have been dating for two years. But, their relationship has been on thin ice because he has some past relationship trauma.

Apparently, in her boyfriend’s previous relationship, his ex-girlfriend actually cheated on him with one of his friends. So, he has been left with a lot of trust issues, and she’s starting to get sick of him always questioning her loyalty.

“He constantly asks me if I am cheating on him or not, tells me that I’m not allowed to have guy friends, and asks for confirmation every time I’m going somewhere with friends or my parents,” she explained.

Today, she finally hit her breaking point, too. She had planned to visit another city with her parents in order to attend a college interview. She’d told her boyfriend about it beforehand as well.

Yet, even though she was texting him the whole time she was at the airport, her boyfriend still started to question whether she was telling the truth. In fact, he even asked if she could send a photo of her with her parents as proof.

“He said it was for his ‘personal satisfaction,'” she recalled.

Now, this understandably made her irritated. Still, her boyfriend wouldn’t back down. He also claimed that she knew he was “insecure” and begged her to just send the picture.

She couldn’t help but become seriously angry after that, and she finally told her boyfriend to leave her alone.

“And that he’s being a pathetic, insecure man-child because he can’t trust me even after two years, and I have nothing to do with what his ex did, so I don’t deserve to be punished for it,” she vented.

