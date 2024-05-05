She Climbed Out A Bathroom Window Of Her Pennsylvania Home In 2022, Possibly Due To Her Medical Condition, And Has Been Missing Ever Since

Candice Caffas is 34-years-old and lives with her parents at their Pennsylvania home, located in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township.

She is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare genetic disorder that causes a range of physical, mental, and behavioral problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. One key symptom of PWS is constantly feeling hungry, which normally starts at the age of 2.

Candice was a long-standing client of The Arc of Crawford County, a social services organization located in Meadville, Pennsylvania, that aids individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

But, on July 16, 2022, she vanished after fleeing her home through a bathroom window, and her loved ones haven’t stopped searching for answers ever since.

According to Candice’s mother, Carol, the Caffas’ home was always locked to prevent any potential runaway issues with her daughter. On the night Candice disappeared, her mother also last saw her before going to bed.

“I saw her at 10:00 p.m. that night in bed as I slept with her. It was at 3:07 a.m. I heard the noise, and she wasn’t in bed,” Carol recalled.

The noise she heard could have been one of two things: the screen on the bedroom window falling or Candice’s feet hitting the ground outside.

Either way, one thing is certain: Candice climbed out of the bathroom window and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I’m just trying to keep going. I have to find her. It’s just really hard… it’s just really hard,” Carol said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.