She Dated A Guy Who Said He Wanted To Marry Her And Have Kids, But Then She Found Out He Was In An Open Relationship The Entire Time

A few months ago, TikToker Laura Twyford (@bipolarb1tch3000) met a guy after he approached her. They started seeing each other, and things got serious quickly.

He often talked about how he wanted to marry her and have children with her. He couldn’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her. It was clear that he was head over heels for her. He even met her whole family.

However, he was always super busy, and it became an issue because he didn’t have time for her. So, she told him that their relationship wasn’t going to work out and to call her when he was ready to make time for her.

It seemed like a classic case of “right person, wrong time.” Their breakup was short, sweet, and free from any drama.

Two days later, she saw him post a picture on social media. When she checked the comments, she noticed that a girl had commented “husband” under the post. Laura was confused, so she went to the girl’s social media page and learned that they had been together for three years.

She was able to piece together some more clues and realized that on the nights he said he was busy, he was really with his girlfriend of three years.

She tried to contact him to demand an explanation, but he didn’t respond. Then, she attempted to reach out to the girl to tell her what her boyfriend had been doing behind her back, but she wasn’t answering either.

Finally, he responded and informed Laura that he was in an open relationship. His girlfriend had known about her the entire time they were together. All his friends knew about it, too.

For some reason, everyone had kept it a secret from Laura. The cherry on top was when he refused to give her her stuff back, so he had his girlfriend do it for him.

