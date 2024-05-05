She Feels Insecure After Her Boyfriend Admitted He Still Thinks About The Girl He Was Seeing While They Were Broken Up

In February of 2023, this 27-year-old woman ended things with her 28-year-old boyfriend when they hit a rough spot in their relationship.

She stopped speaking to him after the breakup, and in the four months after the end of things between them, he began seeing another girl.

His fling with this girl wasn’t exactly serious, but he spent almost every single day with her and a few evenings too.

“Not long after, he and her “ended” whatever they had,” she explained. “At this point, he and I were still no contact. We ended up getting back together in July of last year and have been doing good since.”

Yesterday, they were having a discussion when this girl he was seeing came up in the conversation.

She asked her boyfriend how that relationship came to an end, and he stated that this girl suddenly stopped talking to him out of nowhere, but then several weeks later, she got back with her ex.

She then questioned her boyfriend about whether or not he still thought about this girl, and he confirmed that he does think of her. He claims it’s not like he misses her, it’s more so that she crosses her mind, but a lot of people do.

“I guess I can understand that because so do I sometimes, but they were only together for 2-3 months, and it’s been over a year since things ended for them,” she said.

“I don’t know how she’s even still a thought. He said he doesn’t want to be with her, doesn’t miss her, and would’ve left her if I would’ve unblocked him while they were still together.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.