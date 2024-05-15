She Finally Wants To Leave Her Husband, Who Has Been Caught Cheating Many Times, But She’s Afraid That Her Life Will Be Ruined

This woman and her husband are from the UK, have been married for eight years, and they have children together. Yet, their marriage has been plagued by her husband’s nasty habit – cheating.

According to her, he has “always” looked at other women. Plus, he has even spoken to other women online and looked at inappropriate content throughout their relationship – all of which she found out about.

“He has been caught many times,” she revealed.

However, she recently just found out that her husband took it one step further, and she’s not sure what to do anymore.

For context, he went on a trip to Bangkok last year. Then, he traveled there again this year.

Well, she discovered that her husband had been frequenting online forums and asking where he could meet new women there. Additionally, he discussed what he wanted to do while in Bangkok on those forums, and she even found a receipt for an adults-only club.

So, she decided to confront her husband about what she found, but he just denied everything. He claimed that he never slept with other women or did anything untoward.

“But he has always lied and cheated, and I forgive him every time,” she said.

That’s why, this time, she would like to do something different. But she really has no idea where to go from here.

