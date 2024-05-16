She Found The List Her Fiancé Made Comparing Her To His Exes, Which Makes Her Doubt Moving Forward With Their Wedding

Before this 28-year-old woman got engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé, she discovered a secret list he made on his iPad comparing her to all of his exes.

She is aware that he never intended for her to see this list, and it was just a way for him to work out what he values the most in a woman.

She truly gets that, however, it doesn’t make the list any less hurtful, given the amount of insight in there.

Her fiancé literally and directly compared her to all the women who came before her, and that’s why she’s having such a hard time letting it go.

She doesn’t quite understand why her fiancé made the list the way that he did, as he could have just made bullet points of what he loves and what he finds dealbreakers.

He did make a simple checklist before naming women directly, acknowledging his likes and dislikes. For instance, her fiancé wrote that he likes a woman who is active, fun, has initiative, is trusting and adventurous, and would make a good mom. He added social, intelligent, and responsible in there as well.

From there, he went on to briefly list a few things he doesn’t like, namely uselessness and not being trustworthy. He also wasn’t thrilled when a woman lacked a challenge for him.

Now, let’s start with her, the first name on his list. She’s been with her fiancé since the fall of 2019, and she did not know him before then.

He put down that she has a lot of wonderful qualities, such as being focused and smart. He outlined that he thinks she would be a wonderful mom one day, and she presents him with a challenge, so he is never bored of her.

