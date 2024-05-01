She Got Called Selfish For Inviting Her Dad To Her College Graduation But Not Her Soon-To-Be Stepmother, So Now She’s Refusing To Attend Her Dad’s Wedding

This 23-year-old woman is graduating college this spring. Unfortunately, her college experience has been tough.

Halfway through college, she experienced health issues that caused her to no longer have the ability to have a baby. She was so distressed that she wasn’t sure she’d be able to graduate.

While her father supported her and empathized when she struggled with school, he was judgmental of her medical issues.

She needed treatment for her health, and the treatment caused her to lose the ability to have children. According to her father, she should have foregone treatment.

“He only had negative thoughts and demanded that I ‘woman up’ as it was selfish for me to go through with the treatment,” she said.

She was grateful that at least her father motivated her to focus on her classes. Her graduation is now quickly approaching.

Years prior, her dad began dating her soon-to-be stepmother, 55, and they are currently engaged, with the wedding quickly approaching.

Her stepmother had a daughter, 24, from a previous relationship. Sadly, her stepmother and stepsister detested her and her older brother, 24.

“They would bully us for being stupid and going nowhere in life, obviously all behind my dad’s back. The bullying got to be so much for my brother that he left with nothing and decided to start again on his own,” she explained.

