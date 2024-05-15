She Grounded Her Preteen Daughter For Making Fun Of Her Nephew And Calling His Outfit Ugly During Mother’s Day Breakfast, But Her Mom Thinks She Was Too Harsh

If you’re a parent, one of the last things you want to see your child doing is being mean and bullying people. So, when that happens, it’s important you act quickly to get them to understand how wrong that is.

One woman recently grounded her preteen daughter after she made fun of her cousin’s clothes, but she’s wondering if she was too hard on her.

She and her husband are in their early 30s and have three children, one of them being her 12-year-old daughter, Mia.

She and her family recently went out for a Mother’s Day breakfast with her siblings, their families, and her parents.

One of the attendees was her sister’s 11-year-old son, Dudley.

“Dudley has a friend from basketball whose parents are from the Philippines,” she explained.

“Dudley has gifts from his friend from their nation and has gone on vacation there with them. Dudley was wearing a traditional outfit from the tribe his friend’s family was a part of. I don’t remember the name of the outfit or tribe, though Dudley mentioned it.”

Unfortunately, Mia is going through what she describes as a “preteen mean girl phase,” and when she saw Dudley wearing the unique outfit, she took as an excuse to make fun of him.

Mia immediately teased Dudley when she first saw him, asking him why he was wearing something so “ugly.”

