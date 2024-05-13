She Heard Her Husband Crying On The Phone Over How Hard She Is To Care For With Her Health Issues

Sadly, this 28-year-old woman has been diagnosed with endometriosis, and she says her symptoms have taken an ugly turn.

For more than a month now, she has been experiencing debilitating pain that is so bad she hasn’t been able to go to work.

She’s the breadwinner, and her 29-year-old husband is in the process of finishing up a degree. In two weeks, she’s supposed to go in for surgery, and she’s hoping that will give her some relief.

Throughout the time that she’s been struggling with her symptoms, her husband has constantly stayed by her side.

She is essentially bedridden at this point, but her husband has been nothing but attentive. He attends to her emotional and physical needs, and he has made sure to get all of the paperwork together for her surgery.

“We are a team, and I’ve tried to do what I can for him along the way. I’ll pop a pain pill and do the dishes, which is his absolute least favorite chore,” she explained.

“I also encourage him to take time for himself. He spent most of the day Saturday playing video games with his friends.”

“In fact, that’s what he is doing right now as well. I encourage it and try to help him with his schoolwork, too. I order pizza so he doesn’t have to cook and try to make sure he isn’t overburdened.”

She was under the impression that despite how challenging her health issues are on the two of them, they are still staying strong and doing well as a couple.

