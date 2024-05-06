She Left Her Own Dinner Party After Another Girl Sat On Her Husband’s Lap, But Her Husband Just Called Her Insecure

When your spouse has a good friend of the opposite gender, they need to realize how important it is to have solid boundaries that should never be crossed.

One woman recently left her own dinner party after her husband’s childhood friend, a young woman, sat on his lap after trying to steal his attention all night.

She and her husband, Jake, have been married for three years. Jake is still close to his childhood best friend and his friend’s 18-year-old sister, Cindy.

Growing up, Cindy was like a little sister to Jake, and when she started dating him, she became like a sister to her too. In fact, when she and Jake got married, she made Cindy one of her bridesmaids.

After getting married, she and Jake moved away from his friend and Cindy, so they didn’t get to visit often.

However, their entire dynamic changed when Jake’s friend and Cindy visited and stayed in their home recently.

Off the bat, Cindy started making uncomfortable comments about how “hot” Jake had gotten.

“Throughout their stay, Cindy would just ignore my presence and [get] way too close with Jake,” she explained.

“I told Jake that it was looking a bit inappropriate and [asked him] to ask Cindy to tone it down, but he said that C is just a bit childish and [acted] that way with everybody. Well, on their last day, we decided to host a dinner party for everybody.”

