She Overheard Her Husband Telling His Friends About How Hot Her 19-Year-Old Sister Is And How He Thinks She Would Be In Bed

Ever since she was only 19, this 36-year-old woman has been with her 38-year-old husband, Mike, and she says as soon as she saw him, she fell in love.

She feels that their marriage is amazing, and they never have a problem communicating. She and Mike are free to be themselves, and she loves that her husband is so kind to her.

Sadly, Mike’s family situation wasn’t good growing up, and he does not speak to his mom and dad at all anymore.

Her parents have stepped up to make a greater effort to include Mike for as long as she has been with him, and so he’s close with them, as well as her little sister Daisy. Daisy was two when Mike joined their family, and now Daisy is 19.

“Can I be a little insecure around Daisy? For sure, she’s everything I’m not, she was always popular – the cliche cute blonde, whereas I’m the mousy one, not unattractive, but I can understand classic beauty is more favorable toward Daisy, but I’ve never been insecure with my husband and sister; he’s always insisted she’s his sister,” she explained.

Daisy and Mike have the same taste in music, and they appreciate Billy Idol. They’re also athletic as well as artsy, so they share a lot of similarities.

She has some hobbies that overlap with what Daisy and Mike are interested in, but more importantly, she’s thrilled at how well Daisy and Mike get along.

However, Mike has always been more invested in pursuing a friendship with Daisy, but Daisy has admitted she finds Mike clingy and annoying while actively trying to avoid him at times.

She suspected Mike behaved like that toward Daisy since he lacks a bond with his own family members, but it turns out there’s more to it than that.

