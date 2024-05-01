She Photoshopped Her Boyfriend’s Ex Out Of Family Photos Around His House While He Was At Work, So He Called Her Jealous And Said She Either Needed To Accept His Past Relationship Or Move On

Have you ever had a partner who kept old photos of their exes at their place or left out gifts and souvenirs they received from their ex?

One woman recently replaced all the photos her boyfriend had with his ex-wife on his kids on his walls with photoshopped editions that got rid of his ex.

She is in her late 20s, and her boyfriend is 26. When she met her boyfriend, he had been divorced from his ex-wife, with whom he shares two kids, for a while. They’ve been together for a year, and she often stays at his house.

Luckily, she gets along very well with her boyfriend’s children. Unfortunately, things are different with his ex. Her boyfriend’s ex does not like her, and she claims she’s been “evil” toward her. Things got so bad that her boyfriend would only speak to his ex regarding their children.

While she wants nothing to do with her boyfriend’s ex, there are reminders of her in his house.

“He has three family pictures in his house that have her in [them],” she said.

“In one, it’s the kids in the middle of the two of them. In another, it’s him with the kids and her off to the right in the background. In the third, it was him and her together [with] the two kids and Mickey Mouse [at Disney]. She has been awful to me, and I hate seeing her face. I’ve asked him to take the pictures down several times, but he says they are special memories with the kids.”

A few days ago, she had enough of seeing her boyfriend’s ex in his house and decided to do something about it. She scanned the three pictures on an app and then sent them to someone whom she paid to Photoshop his ex-wife out of them.

The Photoshopped photos were great and didn’t look edited or cropped. Once they were finished, she went to Walmart and printed the new photos to fit their original frames. She then went home and replaced all the original photos with the Photoshopped ones while her boyfriend wasn’t home.

