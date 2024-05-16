She Suspects She Might Have Just Met Her Husband’s Mistress At His Work Party

In June, this 30-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband are set to welcome their second child into the world.

This pregnancy has been extremely difficult on her, which has caused her to feel as if she and her husband have lost touch.

Her husband always found her incredibly attractive, even during her first pregnancy, but now he’s showing her zero interest.

His overall attitude to her has also been quite strange. He acts like he’s irritated with her when nothing has happened to provoke that kind of response from him, and he seems to have lost the empathy he used to hold for her.

Then, not that long ago, she attended her husband’s work party and had a bizarre run-in with one of her husband’s female coworkers.

She had her toddler with her at the party, and her husband’s coworker instantly noticed her and came over to say hello.

She never met this girl prior to the party, and the entire time, this girl was attempting to form a connection with her toddler.

“It was far beyond what you’d expect of someone who “just loves kids,” as she said a million times,” she explained.

“She kept trying to be very buddy-buddy with me as well, at multiple points coming to sit next to me, but then as soon as my husband came, she would jump up and leave.”

