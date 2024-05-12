She Told Her Guy Best Friend That She Thought His Girlfriend Was The Definition Of A Gold Digger, And It Caused Him To End His Relationship

This 19-year-old woman has a guy friend named Derek, who is also 19, and they’ve been best friends for years.

Derek also recently began dating a new girl named Jessica, but she really isn’t fond of his girlfriend.

“She is the definition of a gold digger, in my opinion,” she said.

Since she and Derek are so close, he also knows that he can always come to her with any questions or problems. So, just last week, he actually approached her and asked what she thought of his new girlfriend.

At that point, she asked Derek whether she should tell him what he wanted to hear. Or if she should admit her true feelings. Well, Derek picked the latter and wanted her to be honest.

“And I told him she treated him like a wallet with legs,” she revealed.

Apparently, Jessica will just ignore Derek if he’s not buying her stuff. Plus, Jessica won’t be romantic with him unless he’s taking her on expensive trips or bringing her and her friends out to restaurants and paying for everyone there.

So, she wound up telling Derek that the only thing Jessica was doing was keeping him from finding someone who would actually respect him. After that, they just talked for a bit longer before Derek eventually went home.

Well, a few days later, she found out that Derek had actually ended his relationship with Jessica.

