She Told Her Husband If They Don’t Move, They’re Getting A Divorce Because She Can’t Stand Him Doing More For Their Female Neighbor Than He Does For Her

Many women start to worry their marriages are over when their husband starts prioritizing the needs of another woman over theirs. Unfortunately, some men are good at gaslighting and making their wives believe they’re crazy when they start noticing this behavior.

One woman has been telling her husband she wants to move ever since he became close with their next-door neighbors and started doing more things for the woman next door than he did for her.

She and her husband moved into a new home in June 2023 while she was pregnant with their first baby. Not long after moving in, her husband became very friendly with their neighbors, who were also expecting a baby.

“Every single day, we were being invited out on their boat or over to have BBQ with them,” she said.

“It bothered me a great deal, honestly, because every time I said I didn’t want to go, my husband would pretty much force his hand and guilt me into going, and I was pregnant and simply didn’t want to be around anyone.”

Whenever she wanted to stay home, her husband would tell her he’d look like a bad husband if he went alone.

However, whenever she did join her husband for outings with the neighbors, she noticed that, if anything, her husband looked like a bad husband to her but not to their neighbor’s pregnant wife.

Her husband would continuously do more things for their pregnant neighbor than he would his own wife.

For instance, during a day on their neighbor’s boat, the two men stopped at a store right on their lake to get snacks. She only asked for one specific soda, while the neighbor’s wife asked for a bunch of items.

