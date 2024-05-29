She Told Her Husband That He Should Just Marry His Brother’s Wife If He’s Going To Keep Fawning Over Her Sister-In-Law And Making Her Feel Bad

It’s always so great when your partner gets along with not only your immediate family members but your in-laws as well, as it can make for one happy family.

However, it gets a little uncomfortable when the in-laws get a little too attached to each other.

One woman recently had an outburst at her husband after she noticed he’s been giving his brother’s wife more attention than her recently.

She and her husband have been together for a while and have kids together. They are close to her husband’s brother and his wife, which sounds great, but it’s been a struggle for her because her husband seems to be obsessed with his sister-in-law.

“Nothing she says or does is wrong,” she said.

“When we visit [her], he could talk about her for three to four days afterward like he was in a trance. We visited [them] last weekend to see their new baby [and] I swear he was paying more attention to her and the baby than he ever did with me and any of our children. He complimented everything, from how she looked, how clean the house was, the delicious food, etc.”

At one point, her husband told his sister-in-law she was like “superwoman,” something he had never said to her.

While she tried to subtly show him how disappointed she was in how he was behaving, he ignored her and kept all his attention on his sister-in-law.

Unfortunately, her husband wouldn’t drop his obvious crush and wouldn’t stop talking about her when they got home after that visit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.