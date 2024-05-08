She Wants To Dump Her Boyfriend Because They Got Into A Fight While He Was Away On A Boys Trip, And He Followed A Bunch Of New Women On Instagram From The Country He Was Visiting

This 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 24, have been together for eight months now, and they’ve been doing quite well as a couple. The only problem she has with their relationship is that she and her boyfriend have a tendency to bicker over little, “stupid” things.

“However, we have been working on managing our differences in a more healthy way, and the arguments have gone way down in recent months,” she said.

But her boyfriend is currently out of town visiting his childhood best friend in another country for one month. So, when they got into an argument one evening about a week ago, things were different.

That night, her boyfriend had been out while they were fighting, and he just turned off his phone – effectively ignoring all of her messages.

Thankfully, the next morning, they were able to talk through the disagreement and “make up.” Still, after the fight, she noticed that the number of people her boyfriend was following on Instagram had increased by five or six people overnight.

In the beginning, she wasn’t too worried. She also joked about it to her boyfriend, asking if he followed a bunch of girls while he was angry at her.

“He’s never done that before (that I know of), so it really was just a lighthearted joke on my part,” she explained.

“He replied saying that he didn’t. He just followed a few fitness accounts. Again, I wasn’t really worried.”

Well, about one week later, she noticed that her boyfriend had followed even more accounts – about four or five. According to her, she never really tries to police her boyfriend’s “following” number, either.

