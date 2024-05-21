She Wants To Take Her Ex To Court To Change Their Son’s Last Name Since He Cheated On Her After She Gave Birth And Is Now Engaged To His Affair Partner

This 28-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend, who is 30, have a son together. But they are no longer in a relationship because, just a few months after she gave birth, he actually cheated on her.

That was two years ago, too, and now, her ex recently announced that he’s engaged to his affair partner. Her ex’s fiancée even knows that she was the other woman, too, and apparently doesn’t care.

So, perhaps surprisingly, she, her ex, and his new fiancée have managed to maintain a good relationship.

“We all get along really well and do a lot of activities all together,” she said.

However, ever since she was pregnant, she always wanted her son to have her last name. Yet, back when she and her ex were still together, he convinced her not to go through with that.

“I was guilt-tripped out of that because he swore he’d marry me and give me his last name. But I had a gut feeling that wouldn’t happen,” she recalled.

And even though she does get along with her ex and likes her ex’s fiancée nowadays, they are still obviously getting married. So, she is even more intent on giving her son her last name as well.

She realizes that, to some people, it might not matter, and being so dead-set on giving her son her last name might make her seem “petty.”

“But it just makes me feel weird that this person would have my son’s last name, and I personally don’t have a relationship with my own family, so the last name is and has always been important to me,” she vented.

