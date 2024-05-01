Dating has its fair share of difficulties, no matter who you are. But for neurodivergent people, navigating the world of dating and relationships comes with a special set of challenges that neurotypical individuals don’t have to face, such as ableism.

TikToker Jennifer (@saintjenni) is autistic, and she went on a first date with a guy who kept calling her his “autistic queen.”

She met this guy on a dating app. Before agreeing to go out with him, she let him know that she has autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. She wanted to make sure that he wasn’t ableist because she didn’t want to waste her time with someone who didn’t accept her.

While they were texting, he was already throwing out the phrase “autistic queen” pretty frequently. She thought it was a little odd but decided just to brush it off because it didn’t seem like a big deal at the time.

On the day of their first date, they met up at a relatively fancy Italian restaurant. He looked exactly like the picture that was on his dating profile, which was a relief. But when he introduced himself to Jennifer, he called her his “autistic queen.”

She gave him a weird look as they continued walking into the restaurant and took their seats. When the server came up to their table, he referred to Jennifer as his autistic queen again.

This really unnerved her, but since it was still early into the date, she held out hope that he would stop announcing the fact that she was autistic in front of the entire restaurant.

However, he kept on going with the nickname, even coming up with several variations of it, including “autistic baby.”

Finally, she confronted him about his behavior and asked him why he kept calling her that. She also told him to refer to her by her actual name and explained that it felt like he was putting her on display. He was still confused about why she was upset, though.

