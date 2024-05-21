She’s Convinced Her RA Is Obsessed With Her, Especially After He Sent 50 Photos Of Him On Vacation

This young woman currently attends college, and she just celebrated her 20th birthday. Unfortunately, it seems that her 27-year-old male RA is completely obsessed with her, and he is attending her college to complete his PhD.

Her RA has been incredibly kind towards everyone who lives in their on-campus housing, not just her.

But then, when she fainted once, her RA rushed to a nearby pharmacy to purchase a blood pressure monitor for her. Then, one time, when she had a terrible cold, he got her lemon and honey to help.

“He treats my other housemates with the same level of generosity,” she explained. “I’ve tried my best to be supportive in return by expressing curiosity and enthusiasm for his research and fun stories. I considered him a friend.”

“But about a month ago, he called me and asked [me] to meet him at our house’s front porch. When I got outside, he insisted we cross the street. He carefully looked around and then asked if I would like to go out on a date with him.”

“I was flabbergasted, especially since our age difference is so extreme. I also am not attracted to him. So I just replied that I’m flattered, but a romantic relationship wouldn’t be appropriate since we’re in completely different life stages. I thought this would be the end of him pursuing me, but I’ve been noticing odd, possibly obsessive behaviors ever since.”

On the property where they live, there are two houses. She lives in the back house while he lives in the front house.

She has caught him watching her through the window, and then he will come over to her house to chat with her.

While she would indicate that she was really in a hurry, he still would insist on talking to her about her life. He’s somewhat overbearing and makes it impossible for her to end any conversation with him.

