She’s Furious With Her Husband For Secretly Sending His Female Friend $20,000

Five years ago, this 29-year-old woman got married to her 31-year-old husband. Now, for the entire time she has known her husband, he has had a female friend, and she never had an issue with this.

She didn’t feel like it was her place to tell her husband who he could or couldn’t be friends with, so she remained unbothered by his closeness with this other woman.

Her husband’s friend has a pretty steamy job in the fitness space and constantly posts photos of herself that are over the top.

“Anyway, her studio she worked at went up for sale, and she reached out to my husband for money to buy it from the current owner,” she explained.

“My husband mentioned this to me and that it would be $7,000. I told him it wasn’t a good idea, and he didn’t say anything else. The following night, it got brought up again, and I held my position on it.”

A month later, her husband’s female friend questioned her about what she should name her new studio.

She instantly went to ask her husband if he had sent his friend $7,000 despite her specifically telling him not to.

He responded that he didn’t send his friend $7,000; he sent her $20,000 instead and pulled the money out of their joint bank account, which she never checks up on.

Her husband claimed it would be a tax write-off. She was furious when she found this all out, and then she demanded that her husband’s friend reveal if he’s on the business license.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.