She’s Having Trouble Forgiving Her Husband After He Ghosted Her During A Guy’s Night And Didn’t Get Home Until 5:00 A.M.

When you’re married to someone, it’s important to be very good at communicating with your spouse, as you need to look after one another.

While you don’t have to text each other every moment of every day, keeping each other up to date on where you’re at or when you won’t be home is common decency.

One woman has been very upset with her husband ever since he “ghosted” her and stopped responding to her when he stayed out past 5:00 am for a guy’s night.

She and her husband are in their 30s and have two young kids. On a recent Friday, her husband was invited by his boss to go to an evening baseball game and she encouraged him to go. She figured he’d have a great reason to make connections at work while she had a night to herself to play video games once the kids were in bed.

Her husband planned to have dinner with his boss and coworkers, attend the game, then head home.

“We discussed our plans for the following day, including an early trip to SeaWorld, and shared affectionate messages before he mentioned that he wouldn’t be home late as the game would end at 9:00 pm,” she said.

“As the game [came on TV], I kept an eye out, hoping to catch a glimpse of him, and I did. I sent him a text at 9:25 pm telling him how crazy the ending of the game was. By midnight, with no response, concern started to creep in, but I resisted blowing him up with messages to avoid seeming overly anxious. Despite attempting to keep busy with laundry, my mind was spiraling.”

She stayed up until around 2:00 am, getting more and more nervous when she couldn’t get a response from her husband. She didn’t want to be a total zombie for their kids the next morning, so she eventually drifted off to sleep two hours later, still struggling with anxiety.

“I was awakened when he returned at 5 am, smelling of alcohol and attempting to cuddle me,” she recalled.

