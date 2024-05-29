She’s Not Sure She Wants To Keep Dating Her Boyfriend After He Burned Her Sentimental Locket

Two years ago, this young woman began dating her boyfriend, and she says that things between them are pretty great.

However, there is one thing that has been creating stress between them, and that’s her past relationship.

Prior to her boyfriend, she dated her ex for five years, and they split up amicably. After the breakup, she and her ex have not spoken to one another.

“During our relationship, my mom fought hard but lost to breast cancer, and it was a difficult time for me,” she explained.

“My ex had made me a locket with a picture of my mom and me inside. This was an incredible gift I cherished, and I wear it every day.”

“When I started dating my current boyfriend, I was upfront about my past. I never told him about the necklace thought it wouldn’t matter. Later on, he found out because I went to take a shower and took the necklace off, and he saw it because it said from my ex to me.”

Her boyfriend asked her about the locket, and she reminded him that it was not a symbol of her past or her ex at all; it was a beautiful memory of her mom.

Her boyfriend accepted that explanation in the beginning, but as time wore on, he would make nasty remarks about the locket.

He started to ask her about why she still had the locket in her possession and if it meant she still harbored romantic feelings for her ex.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.