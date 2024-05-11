She’s Planning To Divorce Her Husband After He Tried To Leave Her Dogs Tied Up Outside While She Was Away On A Work Trip

I don’t know about you, but I’m the kind of dog owner where if someone dares to put my precious pup in harm’s way, they’re essentially dead to me.

I know a lot of people feel the same way about their dogs or pets in general, as they’re like our babies and deserve common decency.

One woman is getting ready to divorce her husband after he tied her two dogs up outside their house because they were too noisy while she was away on a work trip.

She and her husband are in their mid-30s and have been married for three years. She’s had the same two dogs since before she married him, and when they got together, she made it clear just how much her dogs mean to her. For almost their entire marriage, she felt her husband cared as much about the dogs as she did. Unfortunately, she recently discovered she was wrong.

“My job requires me to go on a lot of trips throughout the month [and] these trips can vary from three days to three weeks,“ she said.

“Before I started this job, I did talk to my husband and I explained I would be away a lot and leave him to take care of the house. I did say he wouldn’t have to do much [for the dogs]. [I asked him to] feed them dinner, as I would feed them breakfast unless I’m away, and that’s it. I would walk them when I got home. He agreed, and it all seemed fine.”

One month ago, she had to go on a longer work trip that would last two weeks. She checked in with her husband to make sure he’d be okay with taking care of the dogs and the house on his own for that long and he assured her he was.

However, on the day she left for her work trip, her mom sent her a scary text message as soon as she got settled in her hotel.

“I got a text from my mom, [asking] if something happened with my dogs,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.