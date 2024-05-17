She’s Starting To Resent Her Husband Ever Since He Called Her Lazy And Asked If She “Understood The Duties Of Being A Wife”

One of my biggest pet peeves is when stay-at-home moms or wives get called “lazy” because they don’t hold down a traditional full-time job but are still in charge of cooking, cleaning, and caring for their kids and husbands.

Taking care of a home and making it a warm, loving, inviting space takes a lot of work, and not everyone realizes that.

One woman is beginning to resent her husband, who called her lazy when she asked for help with some household duties.

She’s 29, and her husband is 30. She used to work a full-time job but will be leaving to serve in the Air Force at the end of the summer. To prepare for her upcoming duty, she quit her job and decided to spend some time taking care of her and her husband’s home while he continued to work his full-time job.

When her husband gets home, he expects not to have to do anything but relax as soon as he walks through the door.

“I clean up around the house, cook his meals from scratch, do laundry, and take care of our dog while he’s at work, all of which are done or nearly done by the time he gets home,” she said.

“Lately, he’s been saying I’m ‘slacking‘ and ‘getting lazy on him‘ because I asked him to fix his own plate the other night. I cooked, but he wasn’t ready to eat, so the food sat out for a while, and I packed it away and cleaned the kitchen. Once I came upstairs and got comfortable in bed, he was ready for his food. Then, last night, I got takeout, and he asked me to pick up some cookies from Crumbl for him, which I did. While [I was] on the phone with him driving home, I asked if he could feed the dog so I could go straight to fixing plates, and he said he was busy watching videos.“

When she got home that evening, she was feeling frustrated with her husband, as she thought he’d offer to help her with one of the smaller evening tasks, but he didn’t. Once again, he told her he wasn’t hungry at dinnertime, so after feeding the dog, she packed away his food until he was ready to eat.

At bedtime, he asked if something was bothering her and if she felt her duties as a wife were too overwhelming.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.