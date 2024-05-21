These Date Ideas Are Still Fun While Being Alcohol-Free

I don’t know about you, but as a woman in my 20s living in a lively city, my first date suggestion is always to head to a local bar and grab a drink.

I’ve always found it to be an easy date idea, especially for first dates, as there are many bars to choose from, it’s an evening plan you can attend after work that isn’t as serious or expensive as dinner, and, of course, a glass of wine can help ease first date nerves.

However, I’ve come to realize that there are a good amount of people who would much rather not drink on dates for several reasons. They could either be trying to stay sober because of their history with alcohol, or they simply don’t like drinking on dates because of how it makes them feel.

So, if you’re looking for more ways to enjoy the company of a date without alcohol or have recently entered a relationship with someone trying to stay sober, here are some alcohol-free date ideas!

A picnic in the park

While many people love bringing a box of White Claws or a bottle of wine on a nice outdoor picnic, they can be just as fun and easy to pull off without booze.

Grab a different kind of fun beverage like lemonade or soda to eat with your picnic food, and treat yourself and your date to a nice spread.

A trip to a museum

I’ve always thought museum trips are great for your third or fourth date with someone, as you can continue to get to know each other and chat while enjoying some art.

