These Eight Plants Are Both Stunning And Can Naturally Enrich The Soil Quality Of Your Outdoor Space, Leading To A Lusher Garden

Gardening isn’t just about what you see above ground – because, obviously, a lot of the magic happens beneath the surface.

So, what if you could curate your garden to house plants that don’t just look pretty but also improve the soil quality of your outdoor space?

There are certain plants that can help boost your soil’s health in a variety of ways, leading to a more vibrant and thriving garden. Here are some of our top picks, as well as how to plant and care for them.

Marigold

Marigolds are native to Mexico and Central America and are recognized by their vibrant range of colors, from deep orange to bright yellow.

These bright blooms are also effective in breaking up heavy soils and can deter nematodes due to their root secretions.

To care for marigolds, all you have to do is plant them in full sun and well-draining soil. They can thrive even in poor soil conditions and require regular watering and occasional deadheading to promote fuller blooms.

Wild Lupine

Originating from North America, wild lupine features tall, spiky clusters of flowers, typically in shades of deep blue and purple.

