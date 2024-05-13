This Recipe For A Creamy Lemon Garlic Chicken Bake Is Worth Trying Out For Dinner

Lemon and garlic is a flavor combination that never misses! It adds a level of restaurant quality to your meals.

TikToker Melanie Lionello (@frommylittlekitchen) is sharing an amazing dinner recipe for a creamy lemon garlic chicken bake.

“It combines just a handful of ingredients on the stove to create a beautiful, glorious golden silky sauce that is heavily dotted with lots of garlic,” said Melanie.

Start by preheating the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. (That’s 338 degrees Fahrenheit for those in the U.S.) Next, add 40 grams of butter to a saucepan over medium heat.

Once it melts, throw in about six to eight chopped garlic cloves and sauté them for one to two minutes.

Then, pour in a cup of powdered chicken stock, the juice and zest from one lemon, and 25 grams of grated Parmesan cheese.

Stir the ingredients, then add one-third cup of thickened cream and six to eight cubes of frozen spinach.

You can use fresh spinach, too, but make sure it’s a hefty handful. Let the mixture simmer on the stove for five minutes.

Place about two pounds of chicken thighs in an oven-safe pan. Coat them on both sides with three tablespoons of smoky paprika and a large pinch of sea salt.

