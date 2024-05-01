This Teen Mom And Her Son Mysteriously Disappeared In 1993 After Meeting Up With An Older Man She Was In Love With, But Who Wanted Their Relationship Kept A Secret

In 1993, Bonnie Lee Dages was an 18-year-old single mother living in Lithia, Florida.

As a teen, she loved riding horses and was regarded by her family as a joyful young woman. She was also a loving mother to her young son, Jeremy, who was born in December 1992.

Prior to her disappearance, Bonnie was living with a family whom she nannied for. After inheriting a small sum of money, she also discussed some plans to move to Missouri with her son.

But, she and 4-month-old Jeremy tragically vanished on April 28, 1993, and their strange disappearance has continued to puzzle loved ones and investigators for decades.

That evening, Bonnie was last seen leaving home with her son, Jeremy, at about 9:00 p.m. They were traveling to the Kash n’ Karry, a grocery store in Brandon, Florida, to go shopping and meet up with a man she was reportedly seeing, according to her family.

Then, two days later, authorities found Bonnie’s silver Dodge Caravan abandoned in the parking lot. The vehicle was locked, and inside, Bonnie’s purse – which contained $75 – and her son’s diaper bag were left behind.

However, her son’s car seat was gone. There was also no sign of Bonnie or Jeremy, and they have remained missing since 1993.

Despite there being no concrete evidence of foul play, Corporal Greg Thomas of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office claimed that investigators have always found this case to be suspicious.

Perhaps most puzzling was Bonnie’s alleged relationship with the man she was supposed to meet that night – who has not been publicly identified. According to her family, he was a family friend who was 20 years older than her.

