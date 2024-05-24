This Wash-And-Go Hairstyle Technique Will Save You So Much Time In The Morning

Many of us struggle to find time in the morning to style our hair after showering. For people with thicker hair, by the time you wash and wait for it to dry, you have to be out the door and on your way to work or school.

If you’re tired of your hair styling taking up so much of your precious morning routine time, you should start utilizing wash-and-go hairstyles.

Wash-and-go hairstyles require minimal effort and can get you out the door after showering with great-looking hair; no flat irons, blow dryers, or curling wands are needed.

Wash-and-go hairstyles have always been easier for people with short hair, but they can be just as accessible for people with longer hair.

These styles are more focused on embracing your hair’s natural texture instead of taming it with heat styling tools. Therefore, they work best on people with haircuts that complement their hair type.

After getting out of the shower and shampooing and conditioning your hair, you’ll first want to blot dry your hair with a t-shirt or microfiber towel. These materials produce less friction on hair strands.

Then, take a comb and comb your hair into the position you want it to lay in when it dries. For instance, if you like to keep your hair in a middle part throughout the day, comb it into that position while still drying. Smooth out your bangs if you have them, and get your hair to where you’d want it to be once it’s dry.

Next, you’ll want to apply your go-to hair products, specifically ones designed to protect your hair from heat and frizziness, like a leave-in conditioner.

If you have curly hair, a mousse or gel would be great. Use a texturizing spray if you have straight hair but want some waves.

