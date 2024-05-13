When He Reminded His Girlfriend That He Doesn’t Want To Have Kids, She Accused Him Of Not Loving Her

The topic of whether or not to have kids can literally make or break a relationship, and for this 29-year-old man, the decision to have kids is putting a lot of stress on his relationship with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Four years ago, they began dating, and back when they first started seeing one another, they right away started discussing their positions on kids and marriage.

He was very honest from the get-go and maintained that he never wants to get married or have children, and his girlfriend was adamant that she was on the exact same page as him.

With such touchy subjects out of the way, they kept on dating, and he never thought there would be a problem down the line.

But lately, his girlfriend has been talking a lot about kids, and he finally questioned her about why she was constantly bringing it up.

“She said she thinks we should start trying for a child. I mentioned that we’d agreed not to have children, and we had said that neither of us wanted them,” he explained.

“She just said that was ages ago, and now she wants children. I told her that my stance on it hasn’t changed, and I still don’t want children. She asked if I would consider it, and I said no.”

“She accused me of not loving her if I wouldn’t start a family with her, but I just reminded her that she’s known from the start that I didn’t want kids, so she can’t act shocked now that I actually meant what I said.”

After all, it’s not like he wasn’t upfront about never wanting to be a dad, but regardless, his girlfriend kept insisting he obviously does not love her if he won’t consider changing his mind.

