A Development Company In England Unearthed A Buried Iron Age Chariot, Along With The Remains Of Both The Driver And Horses

While preparing for the construction of a new property in Pocklington, England, a development company discovered an Iron Age chariot complete with the remains of horses and the driver.

Back then, burying chariots was common practice, but it is rather unusual to see the rider buried alongside it.

Chariots are often associated with elite classes or warriors, signifying their wealth and nobility. A find as high-status as a chariot burial is usually more than enough to cause a stir in the archaeological community.

But, the fact that both the horses and the driver were included in the burial makes it truly exceptional.

Archaeologists are still conducting excavations at the site, so the remains have not been dated yet.

According to the manager at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, Simon Usher, the chariot will be featured in Digging for Britain, an upcoming BBC Four series. The importance of the chariot discovery cannot be fully gauged until investigations are complete.

“We can confirm that a significant archaeological discovery featuring an Iron Age horse-drawn chariot has been made at our development, The Mile in Pocklington. Careful excavation is ongoing by our archaeologists and a thorough investigation is in process to date and detail the find,” Usher said.

The Iron Age lasted from around 1200 to 500 B.C.E. This period was preceded by the Bronze Age and was characterized by the use of iron and steel for tools and weapons in Europe, Asia, and some parts of Africa.

A buried chariot is not unique to this region of England. Eighteen months later, another similar burial site was unearthed in the same town.

