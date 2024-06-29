A Mom Made Her Feel Bad For Not Giving Out Goodie Bags At Her Daughter’s Birthday Party

Remember when you were a little kid and there would be “treat” or “goodie bags” handed out at the end of kids’ birthday parties?

While getting one as a kid was exciting, organizing goodie bags as a parent can be a pain.

One woman recently threw her daughter an extravagant birthday party with the works and was shocked when a mom judged her for not giving away goodie bags.

She is a single mom of a young daughter who recently turned four. For her daughter’s fourth birthday party, she rented out a fun party venue that cost her $350 for two and a half hours of fun for her daughter, 12 of her friends, and their parents.

The party included making crafts that the kids were allowed to take home on top of other fun activities. She also supplied food from a pizza restaurant, baked the birthday cake and cupcakes from scratch, and bought other snacks and drinks.

“Because of all this, I didn’t feel like treat bags were necessary,” she said.

“I’d already spent quite a bit of time and money. They took crafts home from the party, and personally, I feel like nobody needs a bag of plastic [junk] at the end of a party anyway.”

The kids had a great time at the party, and she felt very proud of herself as she watched them all head home with their crafts and full bellies. Then, a mom she knew well from her daughter’s daycare approached her and asked where the treat bags were.

She explained that she didn’t think it was necessary to provide treat bags, and the mom said it was a “courtesy” to make them and that she always does for her kids’ parties.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.