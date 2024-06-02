After His Dad Died, He Used His Inheritance To Buy A New Car And Start Looking At Properties, But A Classmate Said It Must Be Nice He Had Everything Handed To Him

This 23-year-old man recently completed an apprenticeship, and now, he is attending college full-time while also working a part-time job.

However, just a few years ago, his father sadly passed away – leaving behind an inheritance for both him and the rest of his family.

“I was able to save the money I earned during my apprenticeship and, combined with the inheritance, create a solid financial cushion,” he explained.

So, a couple of months ago, he actually bought himself a car. More recently, he also began looking into properties since he wants to buy one with his mom.

One of his classmates, named Fabio, saw him browsing properties online a few weeks ago, too. At that point, they discussed his plan.

Rather than leaving it at that, though, his classmate actually brought it up again yesterday in front of a group of their peers. Then, Fabio tried to call him out for not being able to afford both the car and property on his earned money alone.

“I know how much you’ve worked, and it’s not financially possible for you to buy property after buying a car. I still don’t know how you managed to buy a car in the first place,” Fabio said.

After that, he responded by claiming that just because those purchases might not be financially feasible for Fabio right now doesn’t mean he cannot afford them. He also went on to say they were “in different financial situations at the moment.”

Still, his classmate refused to just leave the topic alone and continued calling him out for not working for his money. More specifically, Fabio flat-out said that he didn’t earn his money through working – meaning he must have received the funds “from an inheritance or something.”

