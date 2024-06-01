Calling All Twenty-Somethings Who Are Questioning Their Life Path And Decisions: Here’s How To Cope With The “Quarter-Life Crisis”

More people in their 20s have been outspoken about going through a ‘quarter-life crisis.’

Most people know what a mid-life crisis is, as it happens to a lot of people when they turn 40 and have already accomplished so much in their lives.

However, a quarter-life crisis represents just as important of a transitional period.

Any person over 30 reading this will likely agree that your mid to late 20s is a crazy time. By then, you’re usually done with school, have moved out of your parents’ house, and are trying to figure out what you want to do with your life.

As someone in their mid-20s, I can testify that the quarter-life crisis is real, and while it has its varying levels of severity, it’s still something we shouldn’t try to brush off.

So, if you’re in your 20s and entering or in the middle of your quarter-life crisis, questioning if you’re making the right decisions, here are some tips for getting through it.

Don’t try to brush things off

It’s crucial not to suppress your feelings during a quarter-life crisis. We often tend to be hard on ourselves and feel overwhelmed during these transitional times.

These are the years of making mistakes and having doubts, and if you try to ignore any sadness or anxiety you experience, it’s only going to intensify. It’s important to acknowledge how you feel, talk it out, or write it down, and most importantly, not to ignore it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.