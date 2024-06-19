Channel Your Inner Coastal Grandma This Summer By Visiting These Chic, Seaside Travel Destinations

As the summertime progresses, an aesthetic made popular over the last two years is making its way back onto our Pinterest boards and social media feeds. That aesthetic is the ‘coastal grandmother’ trend.

If you’re not already familiar with it, the coastal grandmother aesthetic is a term used to describe sophisticated women, reminiscent of those in a Nancy Meyers novel, who reside near the coast and exude the chic elegance of seaside living.

Three of the most popular examples of women who encapsulate this aesthetic, both fictional and real, are Diane Keaton’s character in the movie “Something’s Gotta Give,” Meryl Streep in “It’s Complicated,” and the iconic Hamptons queen, Ina Garten.

While you’ve probably already read about how to achieve coastal grandmother fashion, part of the aesthetic is the beachy, seaside location.

If you want to channel your inner coastal grandmother or granddaughter on a sweet summer vacation this year, here are a few travel destinations perfect for making that happen.

Southampton, New York

The Hamptons are the ultimate coastal grandmother location. If you love being near the beach, dressing in chic outfits, and eating at nice restaurants, this destination is perfect for you. While some accommodations can be a bit pricey, most people find a relaxing and indulgent trip to the Hamptons worth it.

Charleston, South Carolina

Honestly, when I was a senior in high school, I applied to the College of Charleston simply because of how beautiful Charleston is. This is a great place to visit if you love the coastal grandmother aesthetic and the concept of southern charm. Bask in the warm weather and enjoy the stunning sights and architecture of the city.

