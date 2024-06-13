Dopamine Dressing Is The Latest Trend Encouraging People To Wear Joyful Garments That Put A Pep In Their Step

Looking back on the outfits you’ve been wearing over the last few years, is there an outfit in your wardrobe that puts a little pep in your step whenever you wear it?

If you think about it, we all have outfits that make us especially happy, and we usually wish we could get away with wearing them more often.

If there are a few clothes that make you feel that way, when you put them on, you’re participating in a trend called ‘dopamine dressing.’

Dopamine dressing is the act of putting on certain clothes for the purpose of boosting and improving your mood.

Wearing certain textures, colors, and patterns can boost our body’s dopamine levels and make us feel happier.

Many fashion and beauty content creators and influencers explored the idea of dopamine dressing during the COVID-19 pandemic when many of us were forced to lay low and needed all the extra dopamine we could get.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of dopamine dressing and want to start incorporating it into your daily life, the good news is that it’s incredibly easy to start practicing at home. So why not give it a try and see how it can uplift your mood and style?

First, examine your closet. Take a close look at the clothes you naturally gravitate towards and the ones that make you the happiest. These tend to be the clothes you wear most often or those you love wearing on special occasions.

Analyze each piece of clothing that made you feel that way. Pay attention to any patterns in their color, fabric, outline, shape, etc. For instance, maybe most of the clothes you picked out are a bright color or have a soft feel.

