He Doesn’t Want To Allow The Biological Father Of His Son To Be In The Little Boy’s Life

This 27-year-old man has an 8-year-old son named Mark. He’s been in Mark’s life for the last seven years, and Mark’s mom is his former fiancée.

Tragically, his former fiancée passed away four years ago when she got hit by a drunk driver. Ever since her passing, it’s just been him and Mark alone.

Mark’s biological father exited his life when he was three-months-old. This man never did a single thing for Mark, and he also skipped out on the funeral that was held for Mark’s mom.

He hasn’t heard anything from Mark’s biological father, and he went on to officially adopt Mark himself.

In fact, Mark’s biological father isn’t listed on Mark’s birth certificate, so this man literally had no rights to Mark.

“Out of nowhere, a few weeks ago, Mark’s bio dad popped up,” he explained. “He says he wants to be in Mark’s life now and even hinted at going for custody.”

“He thinks just because he’s the bio dad, he’s got rights. I was [furious]. Dude was MIA for years, and now that Mark’s older, he wants to play dad?”

“I told him he bailed on Mark and lost any rights he had. Mark doesn’t even know him; I’m his dad. The bio dad accused me of keeping him away and said it’s my fault he didn’t feel welcome. That’s BS since he never tried to contact or support Mark.”

Since then, he’s spoken to his friends and family about Mark’s biological father, and they have differing opinions.

