He Doesn’t Want To Move In With His Girlfriend Because He Cannot Stand Her Violent Son, But He’s Not Sure How To Tell Her The Truth

This 29-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 28, have been dating for nearly a year now, and things are actually going quite great in their relationship. But, for him, the only problem is his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son because he really doesn’t like the little boy.

For some context, his girlfriend’s son, named Lu, has cystic fibrosis. Lu’s “deadbeat daddy” also abandoned him and chose to be there for another one of his kids.

“So, I do feel for him in some sense,” he admitted.

But, he cannot get over just how “insanely cruel” Lu is toward his girlfriend. Apparently, the kid does everything from hitting, biting, and slapping her to even verbally insulting her.

On Halloween last year, he also witnessed a particularly terrible incident between his girlfriend and her son.

It all began when Lu was dying to get a specific costume for the holiday. More specifically, Lu wanted to dress up as Jason Vorhees.

Yet, even though his girlfriend found the exact costume that Lu wanted, she couldn’t find the matching machete accessory.

“And for that, Lu spit in her face and said he hated her, said she had no friends or no one that loves her – especially him – and smashed her brand new iPhone 12 over his forehead,” he revealed.

So, when his girlfriend approached him about a week ago and brought up the idea of them possibly moving in together, he understandably had some reservations.

