He Filed For Divorce After Finding Out His Wife Was Cheating, But Their Friends Believe He Should’ve Fought For Their Marriage

When people find out that their spouses are cheating on them, there are numerous courses of action they can take.

There are people who actually choose to ignore the infidelity, while others confront their spouses and want to work through it together in order to save their marriage.

At the same time, there are also plenty of people who refuse to condone cheating and will not give their spouse a second chance – no matter how much they beg and plead.

This man is in the last boat. So, as soon as he learned his wife had been cheating on him, he moved out, filed for divorce, and never looked back.

“Counseling is not on the table. An open relationship is out. I’m not interested in having anything to do with her again,” he explained.

But, it seems as though his wife was shocked by his reaction. She even claimed that if he’d asked her to choose between him and her affair partner, she would’ve chosen him and their marriage.

Quite frankly, though, he found that “gross” and admitted that he no longer wanted his wife.

Some of their mutual friends, on the other hand, actually believe he is in the wrong and think he should’ve tried harder to fight for their marriage. In response to that, he tried to give his friends a taste of their own medicine with an ironic analogy.

“I offered to sleep with them or their wives to see how they feel about the situation then. No one has taken me up on my kind offer,” he said.

