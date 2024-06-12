He Had Security Escort His Wife Out Of His Hospital Room Because She Just Started Berating Him After He Lost Three Fingers In An Accident

When you get into an accident or get sick and have to spend time in the hospital, you often don’t have any mental capacity for aggravating visitors.

One man recently got into an accident and had to have his wife escorted out of his hospital room after she wouldn’t stop nagging him despite his emergency.

He and his wife are in their 30s and have a son. He works as a high school teacher, and his wife is a stay-at-home mom. Unfortunately, last week, he got himself into a pretty intense accident.

“I was using the guillotine trimmer in our copy room,” he explained.

“For those unfamiliar with the device, it has a large blade and a table part. To operate it, you put the paper on the table and chop down with the blade part. In a moment of carelessness, I let go of the blade handle when trying to adjust the position of the paper, and the blade came down on my right hand. It left me with three of my fingers being chopped off around the first knuckle.”

Thankfully, his principal acted quickly and got him and his severed finger to the hospital as soon as possible, where he was rushed into surgery to save his hand.

Later, he found out that with one more surgery, his hand could be fully functional again.

“At that time, I called my wife and told her that there was an accident at work, but she need not worry [and] after going into detail, the first thing she asked was if my workplace was going to pay me for the time I was taking off, and if I was going to send us into crippling medical debt,” he recalled.

“I first assured her it was a workman’s comp issue for which we wouldn’t [pay] a dime. Then she asked when I would be home because the garbage stank and someone had to take it out. I reiterated at this point that I had just lost three fingers in an accident, and she responded that it was my turn to drive our son to daycare the next morning.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.