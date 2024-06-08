He Says His Fiancée’s Wedding Budget Is Unrealistic And Will Drive Them Into Debt, But She Thinks He’s Cheap And Ruining Her Dream Wedding

This man and his fiancée have been engaged for about six months, and they are just now beginning to plan their wedding. His fiancée has always pictured throwing a fancy, lavish event, too, and he has been supportive of her vision.

But, once the budget discussion inevitably came up, he realized that they simply could not afford his fiancée’s expectations.

“She’s envisioning a grand event with an expensive venue, designer dress, and a large guest list,” he explained.

So, he had to sit his fiancée down, go over their finances, and show her how much they could realistically afford to spend on their wedding without throwing themselves into debt.

He also tried to make some suggestions to cut costs, such as creating a smaller guest list, finding a more affordable wedding gown, or picking a budget-friendly venue.

Well, his fiancée didn’t take all of this very well and just became super upset – accusing him of ruining her dream wedding.

“She believes that a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event and that we should go all out, even if it means taking on debt,” he said.

While he wants their wedding to be special, though, he believes it’s more important to be practical about what they can afford.

That’s why he wound up proposing another idea – suggesting that they either have a more modest wedding now or perhaps they save up for a few more years before tying the knot. So, his fiancée could get the wedding she always pictured without it burning a hole in their finances.

