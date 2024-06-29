He Told His Teen Son He’s Not His Biological Father After Finding Out About His Wife’s Affair

Sometimes, when someone close to us wrongs us, we are tempted to get revenge in mean ways, like spilling some of their darkest secrets.

One man recently told his 14-year-old son, who his wife had from a previous relationship, that he wasn’t his biological father after finding out she had cheated on him.

He’s 37 and has been with his 36-year-old wife for 10 years. When they first met, she had a young son and was a single mom, as his father had ghosted her when she got pregnant.

As their relationship progressed, he became her son’s father figure, and they decided not to tell him that he wasn’t his biological dad. They figured they would wait until their son was an adult to reveal that part of his past.

Unfortunately, he found out a few days ago that his wife had been cheating on him. She tried to deny it when he first confronted her but eventually revealed that she had been cheating on him for months.

“I then immediately went to my son and told him everything,” he said.

“I also told him I was not his biological father, that my wife has a tendency to go for these terrible men, and I made a mistake marrying her. My son was shocked.”

His wife confirmed everything was true to her son, and he was devastated. He consoled his son by telling him he’d always see him as his. He’s been in the process of divorcing his wife, and his son has been ignoring his wife since he found out about the news.

“She has tried to communicate with him many times, but he has ignored her every time,” he explained.

