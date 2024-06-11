He Told His Wife That If She Attends Her Affair Partner’s Funeral, He’s Leaving Her

This man is still married to his wife, but years ago, he became depressed and started seriously struggling. His mental health began to affect both his wife and their overall marriage, too. So, they wound up separating for about 11 months.

“After a lot of therapy and communication, I moved back home,” he recalled.

However, while they were separated for nearly a year, his wife entered a relationship with a different man. According to her, the relationship was not an affair, either, since they were separated and “on their way” to getting divorced.

Now, he agrees that they were separated and on the path to divorce. But, since he and his wife were still married, he believes that her relationship was an affair – regardless of the fact that they were separated.

Despite disagreeing on whether or not his wife had an affair, though, they have since gotten back together and put a lot of work into their marriage.

“We have been working hard at making our marriage work for seven years now,” he explained.

Just this past Thursday, though, his wife’s old affair partner actually passed away. So, his funeral will be this upcoming Wednesday, and his wife wants to attend the service. And he is not comfortable with that whatsoever.

That’s why he told his wife that if she decides to go to her affair partner’s funeral, he will not be at home once she returns.

“I will be taking my stuff and my dog and leaving,” he revealed.

