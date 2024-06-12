Her Entire Family Planned A Secret Summer Vacation Because They Want Her To Stay Back And House Sit

This 19-year-old woman currently lives with both her parents and her grandparents, and she pays rent to live at home.

But, she just accidentally found out that her entire family – including her parents, sister, grandparents, aunt, uncle, and cousins – are going on a two-week-long vacation to Vancouver Island this summer.

The real kicker? She wasn’t even invited and is instead being forced to house sit and watch her own family dog, as well as house sit and watch her aunt’s cat and home.

She only found out about the trip from her aunt, and apparently, her family had been keeping the whole vacation a secret from her.

“Because they just assumed I wouldn’t mind staying behind despite never being asked if I was even interested,” she revealed.

On top of this whole situation making her feel left out and disconnected from her family, it’s also quite annoying – since she won’t just be expected to watch after her own home. Rather, she’s also expected to tend to her aunt’s home and cat.

She admitted that, no, her home isn’t that far away from her aunt’s house.

“But I will have to go back and forth every day,” she explained.

So, she tried talking to her parents about the situation. At that point, she learned the vacation would be in July, and they apparently “somewhat” apologized for not inviting her.

